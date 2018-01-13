TUP, UE and Benilde honored at student art tilt

Shell Philippines recognized three tertiary educational institutions during the 50th Shell National Students Art Competition (NSAC) at the Ayala Museum in Makati City.

At the opening of its exhibition and contest entitled “The Golden Voyage,” Technological University of the Philippines (TUP), University of the East (UE) Caloocan, and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, were honored for their Excellence in Curriculum. This citation is awarded to institutions of the students hailed as Champions in the competition’s different categories.

UE Caloocan’s Kenneth Santiago won in the Oil/Acrylic category, Benilde’s Joanaly Anunciacion received the top prize in the Watercolor category, while TUP’s John Raymond Guevarra and Queenie Cleer Tapales bagged gold for the Sculpture and Digital Fine Arts categories, respectively.

Runners-Up for the NSAC were TUP’s Christian Culangan for Oil/Acrylic, Michael Jay Ramos of Eulogio “Amang” Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology for Watercolor, Jun Orland Espinosa of Iloilo Science and Technology University for Sculpture, and Clarence Navarro of TUP for Digital Fine Arts.

Third place was awarded to UE’s Queen Jewel Abo, Bayani Jamesson Galera, and Arvin Santos for Oil/Acrylic, Watercolor and Sculpture, respectively, while Angelica Lantin of TUP won in the Digital Fine Arts category.

The students’ artworks will become properties of Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation, and will form part of its annual exhibition on NSAC winners at the Ayala Museum.