Turkey asks Germany not to preach about democracy

HAMBURG: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu asked Berlin not to preach about democracy and human rights amid a mounting row sparked by Germany’s refusal to allow meetings aimed at gathering votes to extend the Turkish president’s powers. “Germany must not intervene in our elections and out referendum,” he said. “Those who want to say ‘Yes’ in the referendum are being blocked and that is not right.” Local authorities had called off a rally in Hamburg where Cavusoglu was due to speak, citing fire safety concerns. Cavusoglu said he would meet Wednesday with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel, whom he called a “friend” at a breakfast in Berlin and visit a tourism fair. Tensions have been rocketing between NATO allies Turkey and Germany over the past week after the cancellation of several rallies where Turkish cabinet ministers were due to whip up support for a “yes” vote in the April 16 referendum.

AFP