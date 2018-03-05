Turkey detains 12 in anti-IS raids after US embassy closure

ANKARA: Turkey on Monday launched a crackdown on the Islamic State extremist group and boosted security in Ankara after the US embassy said it would be closed for a day. The Ankara prosecutor said 12 suspects had been detained after it issued 20 arrest warrants as part of an operation against IS, state news agency Anadolu reported. Those detained were foreigners who were trying to recruit members for IS, Anadolu reported, adding that the suspects were in contact with those in “conflict zones.” IS has lost control of swathes of Iraq and Syria after US-led military operations but it still holds sway over small pockets in Syria. The US embassy said it would be closed on Monday because of a “security threat,” without giving further details. The Ankara governor’s office said in a statement it had taken “extra security measures” after US sources provided Turkish intelligence with information on the possibility of terror attacks against the embassy and where Americans lived. The US embassy is in the heart of the capital, close to parliament.

AFP