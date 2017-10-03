Turkey detains 35 Istanbul officials over coup links – report

ISTANBUL: Turkish police on Tuesday arrested 35 local authority officials in Istanbul over alleged ties to last year’s failed coup, just weeks after the city’s long-serving mayor stepped down, state media reported. Another 77 Istanbul officials also face arrest, with a total of 112 warrants issued for current or former employees of several district authorities, Anadolu news agency reported. They are accused of links to US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for orchestrating the bloody coup, charges he fiercely rejects. They are accused of “membership in an armed terror group,” Anadolu reported. Separately, Ankara prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 142 people— 121 of them from the education ministry, most of whom had been sacked, and 21 former employees of the sports ministry, Anadolu said.

