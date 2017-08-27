Sunday, August 27, 2017
    Turkey opposition chief challenges Erdogan with ‘justice’ congress

    ÇANAKKALE, Turkey: Turkey’s main opposition leader warned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday that the whole country has a “thirst for justice”, opening an unprecedented four-day meeting protesting alleged violations under his rule. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP), is hoping the “justice congress” in the western Canakkale region will keep up the momentum of a month-long march highlighting judicial abuses in Turkey amid the crackdown that followed last year’s failed coup.

    AFP

