Turkey provides assistance to informal settlers

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has given 106 students of Barangay Paliparan educational assistance and a sewing room constructed at the PCDP Building in Dasmariñas City.

This project was implemented with the Pangarap Foundation Inc., a local NGO working for resettled communities and street children of Metro Manila.

The donation and turnover event on December 3 was initiated by Her Excellency Esra Cankorur, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to the Republic of the Philippines. She was also in Ma. Aurora, Aurora province on November 24 and supported Ilongot farmers through the distribution of seeds and farm implements.

To alleviate the conditions of the resettled dwellers and to ensure that the students are prepared to learn and succeed in school, the students were provided with school supplies, uniforms, shoes and bags. Five brand-new desktop computers and two printers were also provided.

Additionally, an enclosed sewing room was constructed within the grounds of the Pangarap Foundation’s PCDP building. It currently houses 16 sewing machines, an office and a storage room. Partnering with a local garment factory that will outsource their work, the parents will have extra income to support their families.

This generous effort a part of a series of educational support and livelihood assistance projects implemented by TIKA nationwide.