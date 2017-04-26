Turkish strikes kill Kurdish fighters in Syria, Iraq

AL-MALIKIYAH, Syria: Turkish warplanes killed more than two dozen Kurdish fighters Tuesday in strikes in Syria and Iraq, where the Kurds are key players in the battle against the Islamic State group. Turkey said it had carried out the strikes against “terrorist havens,” vowing to continue acting against groups it links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Baghdad condemned a “violation of international law and Iraqi sovereignty.” The United States said it was “deeply concerned.”