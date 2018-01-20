Turkish troops shell Afrin to oust US-backed Kurdish militia

REYHANLI: Turkey on Friday (Saturday in Manila) started fresh shelling of the Syrian town of Afrin in a move to oust a US-backed Kurdish militia that Ankara considers “terrorists” and vowed to press on with a full-scale operation against them. Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said that that the Afrin operation will take place and the presence of all the terror lines in northern Syria will be removed. Turkish troops fired on several YPG targets in Afrin to prevent the formation of a “terror corridor” on the border, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. Army howitzers in the frontier Hatay province launched at least 10 rounds of artillery fire, targeting the “terror nests of the terror organization in Afrin,” Anadolu said. A military convoy of 20 buses carrying Syrian opposition rebels backed by Ankara also crossed over into Syria through the Oncupinar border crossing in the Kilis province, Turkish media reported. The Turkish government has repeatedly warned it will strike Syrian towns controlled by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia, including Afrin, after the US said it was training a 30,000-strong border force there.