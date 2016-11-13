TURNOVER OF CASES ON MEDIA SLAYS

Assistant Secretary Kris Ablan of the Presidential Communications Office and Presidential Task Force on Media Security Executive Director Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco (second and third from left) formally turn over the inventory of cases involving media killings to Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra who represented President Rodrigo Duterte. Also in photo (from left) are Nelson Santos, Aries Estrella, Undersecretary Erickson Balmes and Chief Supt. Eric Serafin Reyes. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO