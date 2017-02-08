Turnover of Megaworld McKinley project starts Q4

TOUTED as the first and only gated garden community in McKinley Hill, The Florence, a three-tower condominium project in the Megaworld township should see the turnover of the first units by October this year, the company’s website said.

“Inspired by the gardens of Florence in Italy, Megaworld defines The Florence as the newest residential gated garden community with picturesque sceneries of lush gardens,” the developer said in a statement.

The three-tower complex, with buildings of 22 to 28 stories, is designed to complement its green landscape, with a curvilinear façade and white and gray color scheme that tastefully offsets the trees and flowering gardens surrounding it.

Located in the heart of Megaworld’s McKinley Hill township, the residential complex is easily accessible to major thoroughfares such as C-5, EDSA, and the South Luzon Expressway. It is also conveniently located near Makati City Central Business District, Ninoy Aquino International Airport, St. Luke’s Medical Center Global City, The International School Manila, The British International School, Manila Japanese School, as well as high-end shopping malls, supermarkets, and rows of retail shops within Fort Bonifacio, Megaworld pointed out.

The Florentine design inspiration is reflected inside the building as well, with a centralized residential lobby featuring a contemporary interior of huge columns and glass.

The Florence’s amenities include an outdoor fitness area, children’s playground, state-of-the-art fitness center, day care center, bar and lounge areas, as well as a game and entertainment room. The infinity pool with an in-pool lounge and wooden sundeck will be a major highlight of the residential tower that creates an astounding infinite water illusion over the peaceful skyline of Fort Bonifacio.

Residential units within The Florence are available in one- to three-bedroom designs ranging in size from 43.1 to 94.7 square meters. The price range, as currently posted on the company’s website, is from P6 million to P16 million.