Turon, terrific

It’s not only footwear that sells best in Henry Sy’s house.

A humble pastry, consisting of bananas (saba), jackfruit and brown sugar wrapped in a spring roll wrapper, has become a star snack of the country, telling “a delectable story of growth,” according to SM drumbeaters.

Tagged at P15, the irresistible SM Turon is available 24/7 at all SM Supermarkets, Hypermarkets and SaveMore markets across the archipelago.

In 2012, Herbert Sy, son of Henry Sy, Sr. and SM Markets vice chairman, saw an opportunity to raise the profile of this beloved afternoon merienda staple by turning out a quality product at an affordable price.

“We wanted a ready-to-eat product that SM customers from all walks of life would want to eat. We wanted our customers to enjoy a quick hunger fix without them having to go through the hassle of preparing it,” Sy says.

In 2016, SM Markets registered sales of 24 million pieces of turon, exceeding 18 million pieces of the turon sold in 2015, or a 33 percent increase from the previous year. SM Markets standardized its turon at eight inches in length and two inches in diameter. Its taste was also made uniform throughout the store network.

Fresh saba, brown sugar and lumpia wrappers have been carefully measured to ensure value with every purchase. Only the crunchiest and flavorful turon with langka, displayed in glass warmers, are allowed to reach the eager hands of consumers.

The successful turnout of SM Turon has led to other affordable offerings including filling rice meals, stuffed pandesal, lumpiang togue and Siopao Sarap.