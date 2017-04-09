Tuzon’s goal lifts UST over FEU

Kenneth Tuzon’s late-game strike propelled University of Santo Tomas (UST) to a 2-1 victory over Far Eastern University (FEU) in their second round meeting in Seasonn 79 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Sunday.

Tuzon found the back of the net in the 89th minute off a free kick to lift the Growling Tigers to their sixth victory and improve their record to 6-2-5 (win-draw-loss) for 20 points to take a grip of the No. 4 spot.

UST can clinch the last Final Four berth with a win over De La Salle University on April 20.

The Tamaraws, who will face league-leader Ateneo de Manila Univesrity in their last game also on April 20, remained at third spot with a 6-4-3 mark for 22 points.

FEU scored the first goal of the match on Mark Arranguez’s strike in the 24th minute to give the Morayta-based team an early 1-0 lead.

But the Espana-based squad leveled the count as Renz Gumban found the back of the net a few minutes after Arranguez’s goal to make it 1-all.

FEU dominated the possession in the second half but with less than a minute left in regulation, UST was awarded with a free kick deep inside the penalty box that resulted to the game-winning goal of Tuzon.