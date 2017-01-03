TV cameraman, cohort fall in QC buy-bust

Two drug suspects, including a TV cameraman, have been arrested in separate buy-busts in Quezon City.

Chief Supt.Guillermo Eleazar, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, identified the drug suspects as Anthony Martin a.k.a “Toni,” 39, an ABS-CBN cameraman, of No. 67 Cambridge Street, Barangay E. Rodriguez, Quezon City; and Edward Abraham, 55, of Maharlika Village, Taguig City (Metro Manila).

They are believed to be drug pushers operating in Cubao, Quezon City.

A poseur buyer had been able to purchase shabu worth P3,500 from Martin, who was arrested after the deal.

Police recovered from the suspect’s pocket six heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu, the P3,500 buy-bust money, one aluminum foil and four cellphones.

During investigation, Martin said Abraham was the source of his illegal drugs.

Subsequently, the police went to Martin’s house on No. 67 Cambridge Street and busted Abraham through an undercover agent.

Abraham was arrested after the drug transaction.

Confiscated from him were five heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu, P1,000 buy-bust money, one cellphone and one Suzuki motorcycle.