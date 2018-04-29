TV personality walks out of own show

The entire production was shocked when well-loved TV personality (WTP) threw a tantrum in the middle of the show. WTP is known to be a perfectionist and expects the set to be ready when he walks in, which is but right and professional.

For this episode WTP was already expecting the lights to be perfect already but adjustment still had to be made. Of course, lighting makes or breaks one’s appearance on TV, but WTP noticed production did nothing to fix them.

When a commercial break came up, WTP walked out on the show and never came back. A colleague was forced to continue the show to the very end.