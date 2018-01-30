TV5 chief expects to cut network’s losses by half this yr

BROADCAST firm TV5 Network Inc. is looking to cut its net loss by half by the end of this year given the increasing traffic recorded by its digital media business, a top official said on Monday.

TV5 President Vincent “Chot” Reyes, who is also head coach of the national men’s basketball team, said that 2017 was a “very good” year for the network as its business operations posted a 43 percent improvement from 2016.

Asked on TV5’s target for this year and if it could realize break even by 2019, he told reporters: “We’re looking at 50 percent from what we ended in 2017. We hope to improve the business by 50 percent by the end of the year. That’s the kind of pace that’s going to take us to a good position in 2019, our target to [break even].”

Reyes attributes this improvement to the partnership between TV5 and US-based sports media conglomerate ESPN in October last year, as TV5 seeks to rebrand its image and focus on providing Filipino viewers with sports-related content.

The Pangilinan-led media network saw opportunities to further drive revenue growth through the partnership, he said, adding that the deal also gave TV5 entry into the digital media market.

“As you know, [how]we’re approaching [this]really is from a 360 degree-perspective, not only in our content but even the way we monetize the content … generate the revenues. If before we had an ad sales group that was focused on selling TV ads, now it’s 360 [degrees], even digital as well, online, are all part of that package,” he said.

Reyes explained that previously there was “very little” or “no Philippine sports content” at all available on the ESPN website as it was dominated by US-based and international sports news, but now TV5 is helping to bring local content to an international scene.

He said ESPN recorded 24 million page views in December 2016, but the number rose to 30 million page views in December after the announcement of the partnership in October.

“That’s still ESPN, not yet ESPN 5, not localized yet. We just announced it in October last year in the Philippines, and that [page views]already jumped. So the traffic is going to give us opportunity to monetize and generate revenue,” he said.

“We see a correlation with our television content and the website traffic. When we started showing NFL (National Football League) on TV5, the traffic in ESPN grew by 37 percent … It’s not just TV but it’s online, on your mobiles, desktops, that’s the kind of business model that we’re looking at for TV5. That’s why we think ESPN5.com will benefit us in the long run, generating revenues,” Reyes said.

TV5 had to slash operating costs by cutting jobs in the past to enable the company a chance to break even in 2019. In February last year the network laid off than 100 employees.

Reyes said the group continues its reorganization as TV5’s business is “evolving.” “The way we do things is constantly changing,” he said.