TV5, ESPN team up for local sports website

PANGILINAN-LED TV5 Network Inc. is beefing up its position as a sports and news media provider with the official launch of the Philippine website edition of US-based global cable and satellite sports television channel ESPN on Wednesday.

TV5 President Vincent “Chot” Reyes told reporters the group planned to reinforce its vision to become a leading sports-oriented network in the country by introducing ESPN5.com, the latest step in a collaboration between TV5 and ESPN.

Starting January 31, Filipinos can access local and international sports scenes through ESPN5.com.

“We are proud to be able to feature Philippine sports news, stories from the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association), PSL (Philippine SuperLiga), GILAS, and all other sporting events TV5 covers as part of ESPN’s digital platforms,” he said, adding they will offer exclusive live events for online that will not be shown on television.

Lloyd Manaloto, head of ESPN5, said ESPN5.com will be the company’s home portal for all its sports content, thus elevating the network to global standards.

For Joyee Biswas, head of Southeast Asia at ESPN, the partnership paves the way for a “single destination” online for Filipino sports fans.

“We continue to invest in new products…a new player, a local edition that we curated to ensure that Filipino fans will be served in the best possible way,” Biswas added.

Reyes added that the group is leveraging on its content to bring its portfolio to greater heights in the media industry.

“We already have the rights for Winter Olympics. For now, we’re still working on getting our local content, which will be definitely be in the local website. Big events as well, World Cup, other Olympics, NBA (National Basketball Association) finals, they’re all going to be covered very extensively on the website,” he said.

On Monday, Reyes also expressed optimism that TV5 will achieve break even by 2019 as the company is working to cut its net loss by half this year.