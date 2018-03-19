TV5 partners with Netflix to boost content, revenue

Neflix to stream mini-series about PH war on drugs

TV5 Network Inc. said it has formed a partnership with US-based streaming giant Netflix, banking on more content this year to boost revenues and break even by 2019.

The broadcast company, led by businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan, said in a statement over the weekend Netflix has acquired the rights to stream TV5-produced AMO, a show mirroring the current administration’s war on drugs.

AMO is the first-ever 12-episode mini series from the Philippines to be available on Netflix, TV5 said.

Robert Roy, vice president of Content Acquisition at Netflix, was quoted as saying AMO, which is directed by Brillante Mendoza, seeks to get its more than 117 million subscribers around the world hooked to the show.

The TV5-Netflix partnership reflects the company’s capability to bring high-quality content to a worldwide audience, said Mellanie Yazon-Tolentino, TV5 first vice president and head of content and programming.

Tolentino also said the network is exploring the possibility of putting its resources to more quality content – in entertainment, sports or news – as this could potentially drive revenues.

“Depending on how AMO will be received by the worldwide audience, TV5 is open to the idea of producing more entertainment content on top of its high rating sports content,” she said.

Given AMO’s additional platform and improvements seen in its financial performance, TV5 President Chot Reyes expressed optimism about the firm’s prospects this year and in 2019. TV5’s business operations have managed to achieve a 43 percent improvement from 2016.

Reyes told reporters early this year, “We’re looking at 50 percent [over]where we ended in 2017. We hope to improve the business by 50 percent by the end of the year. That’s the kind of pace that’s going to take us to a good position in 2019, our target to [break even].”

The broadcast network also sealed a deal with sports media conglomerate ESPN in October last year in line with efforts to raise its market position by adding sports-related content.