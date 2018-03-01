TV5 rebrands again

Third network player on free television, TV 5 has rebranded once again from TV5 to simply “5.” Originally known as ABC 5 under the leadership of Antonio “Tonyboy” Cojuangco in the early 2000s, the network was bought by businessman Manny Pangilinan’s MediaQuest Holdings Inc. (a subsidiary of PLDT).

Dubbed the “Kapatid Network” following the lead of ABS-CBN’s “Kapamilya” and GMA Network’s “Kapuso” nicknames, TV5 had a very promising beginnings when in 2010, it successfully recruited big name stars like Nora Aunor, Sharon Cuneta, Aga Muhlach, and Derek Ramsay among others on huge contracts to its stable. Unfortunately, creatives was unable to deliver compelling projects for these major celebrities, preventing the network’s plan to join in on the highly competitive ratings game between ABS-CBN and GMA.

According to a statement emailed to The Manila Times, the network’s rebranding to 5 “is an evolution that will change the entertainment landscape for Filipinos.”

The statement continues,“A simple change, it seems, but one opening bigger and better possibilities for the network and its audience; possibilities that go beyond TV.”

Finally setting off what management has long planned for the network—to incorporate television with new media online—5 is banking on “five synergistic pillars” to draw audiences to its platforms, namely ESPN5, News5, On5, D5 Studio, and Studio5.

ESPN5 will serve as the home of national sporting events such from PBA to PSL to NCAA, as well as international sports like FIBA and NFL; and even iconic multi-sports events such as the Olympics, Asian Games and SEA Games. Shows aired on TV will also be available on website ESPN5.com.

News Chief Luchi Cruz-Valdez will continue to head News5 as the network’s source of news and public affairs, alongside “the country’s first 24-hour video and audio news” platforms online via Aksyon and News5.com.ph.

On5 will continue to deliver localized international content [English programs dubbed in Filipino] from “Walking Dead” to “Arrow” and other popular US TV series.

D5 Studio is targeted at the millennial generation with original content range from comedy to music to lifestyle.

Finally, Studio5 “will level up the content creation game further by becoming the source of international-quality productions,” with its debut project “Amo,” directed by Cannes Best Director Brillante Mendoza.