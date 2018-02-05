From TV’s ‘Aling Maliit’ to ‘Boss Madam’

From Little Miss Philippines winner, Ryzza Mae Dizon metamorphosed into a host of her own show, pre-programming to “Eat Bulaga (EB),” making her the youngest talk show host ever on the planet.

Starring in a number movies and other TV shows, “Aling Maliit” as she’s fondly called, has won more than two dozens of awards from prestigious bodies recognizing her talents both in acting and hosting.

Now 12 years old, Dizon is making headlines anew as the grumpy, fierce and strict “Boss Madam” in the noontime show’s “Barangay Jokers” segment.

Her character requires her to dress up in adult clothing, exchange banters with EB Baes Jon Timmons, Kenneth Medrano, Joel Palencia, Tommy Peñaflor, Kim Last and Miggy Tolentino, and re-enact the sent-in comedy gag sketches and jokes created by the dabarkads.

“I realized that it’s nice to be the boss. I enjoy playing this role because it is something new to me. Also, even if she’s ill-tempered, she still has a good heart,” Dizon said of her role who, at the time of this exchange, was comfortably wearing a fur coat, over-sized shades and kitty heels.

Dizon added that she likes portraying the role because it allows her to add personal nuances to her character and she gets to work closely with EB creative head Jeny Ferre.

“There’s really no secret on how to play this role. You just have to focus on work at hand. It also helps that I get the support of everyone in EB. They help me on what to do and how to properly deliver my lines. I also have a stylist who does all the costume picking for me. I also get help from Tita Ruby [Rodriguez] and Tita Pia [Guanio] for some of the bags I use. I enjoy this role and it does not feel like work to me,” the young “boss” revealed.

Ferre said it’s not difficult to think of roles that fit Dizon as the latter listens and very focus on her craft.

The television executive admitted though that six years ago, they initially struggled to think of a perfect concept for television for the child star, who by then just won Little Miss Philippines.

“I really don’t know what to do with this cute girl. Then I noticed that every time we post something on social media, netizens responded positively. So, I thought there’s really something special in her,” Ferre said.

Coincidentally, Ferre needed to produce a late morning program that will air before EB. When she saw how natural Dizon was in front of the camera, an idea hit her – make the then seven-year-old girl the star of her own talk show. Thus “The Ryzza Mae Show” was born.

Mom Rizza said that their family still couldn’t believe the opportunity afforded to them by the country’s longest-running noontime show. She said that from their humble beginnings in Angeles, Pampanga, their lives definitely changed for the better.

On her part, the girl said she’s living her dream. She also wants to do more movies, portray more roles and even work with different actors.

But more than anything, she wants to continue to make people happy.

“When I hear praises, that I did a good job, it pushes me to do more and better my work. When someone says good comments about me, I get super happy. And when I feel I can’t do a certain role, I just think of all those good words to inspire me to work again,” she shared.

As for her message to kids her age who also want to join show business, Dizon said to hold and believe in that dream.

“Always pray to Papa Jesus because he will give it to you. It is also important to always say ‘thank you’ for all the blessings you received. If they really want to become a star, they need to have diligence and passion for work,” she ended.