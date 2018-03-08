Friday, March 9, 2018
    TWICE THE PRIZE

    Marco Polo Ortigas Manila
    The hotel at the junction of Ortigas and Meralco Avenues has done it again – bagged a five-star rating from the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide. “This really shows how we provide only the most exceptional service that creates meaning with every encounter,” says General Manager Frank Reichenbach. Asian warmth with a blend of Western comfort is this unique and outstanding offering that guests experience once they step into the premises. Luxury in every detail and avant-garde F&B experiences, this Marco Polo has captured the essence of hospitality.

    For more details, go to www.ForbesTravelGuide.com or www.marcopolohotels.com

