Twin brothers are exact opposites in ‘Despicable Me 3’

While the bald and reticent villain-turned-hero Gru has long become a fan favorite, moviegoers will be in for a treat as Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment introduces his long-haired and boisterous super villain twin brother Dru in the upcoming “Despicable Me 3”

Opening on June 12 in the Philippines, Despicable Me 3 features the twins—who cannot be more different from each other—in their attempt for Gru’s one last heist.

As with its predecessors “Despicable Me,” “Despicable Me 2,” and “Minions,” the new animation continues the adventures of Gru’s wife Lucy, their charming daughters—Margo, Edith and Agnes—and, of course, the adorable minions.

Joining Steve Carell (as Gru and Dru) and Kristen Wiig (Lucy) in Despicable Me 3 is Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winner Trey Parker, co-creator of Comedy Central’s global phenomenon “South Park” and the Broadway smash “The Book of Mormon.”

Parker voices the role of villain Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who’s grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the ‘80s, and proves to be Gru’s most formidable nemesis to date.

Despicable Me 3 is distributed by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures.