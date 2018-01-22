Twin explosions rock road near Army training camp

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Police bomb experts are checking on the blast site in Barangay Semba where unidentified armed men set off explosives near the headquarters of the 6th Infantry Division (ID) in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the 6thID, said the first explosion took place at about 6:35 a.m., on Friday followed by another blast about 10 minutes later. Encinas said the explosions took place near the training school of the 6th ID but no one was wounded. The bomb attacks came in the wake of the military’s continued campaign against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Maguindanao. While the military had not pinpointed the culprits on the latest bomb attacks, similar incidents attributed to the BIFF happened in the province in recent days. These include the January 9 roadside bombing in Datu Unsay town, which killed a soldier. The Datu Unsay roadside bomb attack took place two hours after the BIFF also set off a roadside bomb along the national highway in Barangay Labo-Labo in Datu Hoffer town that wounded two passersby.