Twin killings puzzle Navotas police

NAVOTAS police are puzzled by the discovery of the bodies of live-in partners in separate places on Tuesday night, after their relatives and witnesses said the couple was forcibly taken by at least 10 unidentified masked men who allegedly introduced themselves as policemen. The bullet-riddled body of Jenny Royo, 45, fish vendor at Navotas Fish Port Complex, was found under the bridge along Babanse Street, Barangay North Bay Boulevard South (NBBS). Navotas police chief, Senior Supt. Dante Novicio, said four empty shells and a fired bullet of an unknown type of firearm were recovered beside the victim’s body while an undetermined amount of cash and jewelry were found hidden in her bra. Royo’s live-in partner Rogelio Gilbuena, 56, was found at the same time in Navotas Municipal Cemetery with bullet wounds in the head. Three empty shells of an unknown caliber of firearm were recovered from the crime scene. Witnesses said the masked men forcibly abducted the victimswho were accused of being involved in illegal drug activities. Northern Police District (NPD) Director Chief Supt. Roberto Fajardo ordered Navotas police to deeply look into the motives of the twin killings.