Twin launch for luxurious locks

It was on a bright summer’s day when French international luxury hair care brand Kérastase introduced its newest Philippine brand ambassadors and latest range of products at the luxurious Amanpulo Resort.

Upon arrival at the well-preserved island of Pamalican in Palawan, Amina Aranaz-Alunan, Daphne Oseña-Paez, and Amanda Griffin-Jacob were greeted with leis and drinks and were individually driven to their own private beachfront casitas with an unobstructed view of crystal blue waters.

From sundown cocktails to a Moroccan-themed dinner on the first night, the Kérastase Philippines team—comprised of L’Oreal Philippines’ Professional Products Division General Manager Paolo David, Kérastase Business Unit Manager Kaila Nicdao, Junior Product Manager Kevin Lao and Education Manager Del de Leon–introduced the Aura Botanica line via a video of Griffin’s trip to Morocco and France where the model and host learned about the “98-percent natural origin hair care range.”

“Aura Botanica doesn’t just fit my lifestyle and advocacies through its solidarity sourcing program and responsible packaging. It gives me a better shine, takes away my frizz, and conditions my hair really well, which I haven’t experienced with a lot of natural conditioners,” said the celebrity who is also a mom, vegetarian, and wellness and natural beauty advocate.

Oseña meanwhile took charge of the “Very Personal Care For Exceptional Hair” launch, which is the brand’s latest service slogan. Sharing her favorite experience of Kérastase, the host and book author said, “The Discipline line is the one for me because as it turns out, I have to tame my hair and also maintain its moisture but not overdo it.”

Finally, bag designer Aranaz talked about how she now better understands her hair with the “personal care” service. So prior to using their products, I was really a wash and wear type. And like I said, I don’t do much to my hair so I thought I have healthy hair. So now I know that I have to take extra steps to really care for my hair.”