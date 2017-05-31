Twin revelation

The summer may be in its tail end but hot news items from showbizlandia keep on coming. On Tuesday night, young actess Liza Soberano became the talk of the town, and of social media too, as she finally confirmed that she is the new Filipina superheroine Darna. The following morning, it was Richard Gutierrez’s turn to shake netizens with the revelation that he is moving to ABS-CBN.

Liza Soberano: More than 100-percent ready to fly as Darna

When news broke that actress Angel Locsin—who once portrayed the iconic heroine through a TV show—has finally bowed out of the role due to her spine injury, entertainment insiders and avid followers began speculating who will fly as Darna in the Star Cinema remake of the classic.

The guessing game finally ended on Tuesday night when Liza Soberano herself made the announcement.

“Yes, it’s confirmed. Tinatanggap ko na po ang role na Darna,” the 19-year-old cheerfully told ABS-CBN in an exclusive interview.

“I’m happy and I feel really honored to be able to don the iconic costume and to be able to embody what she represents,” the all-smiling Soberano added.

As the actress is expected to be a strong female figure with a heart of gold for her countrymen, Soberano will undergo a series of training to achieve Darna’s right mix of grace and fierceness.

“I will undergo functional training, which is working out at the gym to strengthen myself. And then eventually, I’ll have stunt training, dance workshop for timing and gracefulness kapag gu­malaw. And then I think I’ll have acting workshops again, as well as dialogue training,” the young actress shared.

Try as she might to prepare for the role, Soberano cannot take away the nervousness because people are expecting a lot from her. Understandably so as some of the country’s biggest actresses, like Vilma Santos, Sharon Cuneta, Lorna Tolentino, Nanette Medved and Marian Rivera, have worn Darna’s famous costume.

Richard Gutierrez: A perfect time to be a ‘Kapamilya’

“I am back—ready, re-energized, and focused.”

That is how newest ‘Kapamilya’ actor Richard Gutierrez described his comeback after his showbiz hiatus. The actor was last seen in TV5’s 2016 remake of “Panday.”

“I really chose that path, I needed that to grow as a person, as a man to spend time with my kid and my family,” Gutierrez answered when asked why he took a leave of absence from the cutthroat industry.

On Wednesday morning, the 33-year-old actor signed a contract with ABS-CBN and has been revealed as part of the upcoming primetime fantaserye “La Luna Sangre.”

Gutierrez will play supreme vampire Sandrino, an important character in the show, alongside the earlier announced cast Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, John Lloyd Cruz and Angel Locsin, Gutierrez’s former onscreen partner.

Recalling why he decided to sign with ABS-CBN to do the vampire role, the actor simply said, it was a perfect timing.

“I was on a vacation with family when I heard the news, the moment I got back from that vacation, I had to hit the gym right away,” he said laughing.

“But seriously, when I read the character description and the story line, sabi ko, it’s perfect, let’s do it,” Gutierrez shared, further noting that since becoming an actor, it has always been his dream to play a vampire role.

Besides La Luna Sangre, Gutierrez also announced that he will be making a movie with Angelica Panganiban and his former loveteam Locsin under Star Cinema. The movie’s working title is “Wife, Husband, Wife.”

In ending, Gutierrez said the role and his move came at a time when he has found himself, “I know myself better now. Perfect timing yung nangyari —everything fell into place perfectly. I believe it’s a blessing. I believe God gave it to me now because I am ready.