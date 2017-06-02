‘Twin turbo engines of growth’ of North, Central Luzon

The Clark International Airport and the Port of Subic are the “twin turbo engines of growth of Northern and Central Luzon,” the administrator of Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) said on Thursday.

“The Port of Subic and Clark airport should serve as a super duo that can help to alleviate urban blights like vehicular traffic and port congestion in Manila,” SBMA Administrator Wilma Eisma said.

Mutual cooperation is needed to achieve President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to connect Clark and Subic free ports and turn Central Luzon into a major logistics hub, Eisma said.

Meanwhile, the president and chief executive officer of the Clark International Airport Corporation said that he eyes progress in economic activities in the region especially with this current administration.

The government has been encouraging the development of Clark airport to accommodate the overflow of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“Since day one, President Duterte has encouraged more carriers to utilize Clark airport, and with our more than 21 million potential passengers from out catchment population, we expect more flights via Clark in the months to come,” Alexander Cauguiran said,

Clark airport is looking to serve 1.5 million passengers by the end of 2017. Last year, the airport serviced 950, 732 passengers.

The international railway project linking Manila to Clark is also expected to increase passenger volumes and luring more local and foreign investments to enter the Subic free port zone.

“This will definitely be a come-on for local and foreign investors and will spell further growth in the local economy of Zambales and the rest of Central Luzon,” according to Cauguiran.