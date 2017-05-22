Twin turbocharged 650hp Italian brute

Known for its svelte, shouty, look-at-me super cars, Lamborghini decided to deviate from other Italian super car marques… by making an SUV.

This is the Lamborghini Urus, an SUV capable of humiliating most sports cars with its twin turbo V8 capable of producing 650 horsepower. It was first released in its concept form in the 2012 Beijing Auto Show, but Lamborghini decided to make it and go to dealerships in April2018.

To cater to this, Lamborghini said that it will expand its Sant’Agata Bolognese factory for the production of the Urus.

It is named after the urus, which is another term for aurochs, an extinct ancestor to domestic cattle. It also hints the Lamborghini LM002, the first SUV in Lamborghini’s history, of which there were only 300 units made.

The V8 will be Lamborghini’s first turbocharged unit, and with two turbos at that, built in-house by Lamborghini. The Italian automaker shied away from using its popular V12 in the Aventador or the Huracan’s V10 in pursuit of efficiency while maintaining the sense of speed as with other Lamborghinis, with low-end torque and top-end power. A plug-in hybrid system is confirmed to follow, making the first production hybrid powered Lamborghini (the Asterion concept is no longer meant for production) in its timeline, although Lamborghini has not released any details on it.

Platform sharing

It will be built in the same platform as Audi’s Q7, the same platform that was used for the Porsche Cayenne and the Bentley Bentayga, as the manufacturers are all under the Volkswagen Group. According to Lamborghini, it appeals to both Lamborghini drivers and families who are looking for a fast, luxury SUV.

“The Urus is a very concrete idea for the future of Lamborghini – as a third model line and as the perfect complement to our super sports cars. SUVs stand for freedom and emotion. SUVs make up one of the most successful market segments worldwide. The Urus is the most extreme interpretation of the SUV idea; it is the Lamborghini of the SUVs,” Lamborghini Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement.

A report from Autocar UK said that a heavily-disguised production mule has seen tested in the Nurburgring Norscheife, signifying that it will be performance oriented, buy also comfort oriented on ordinary roads.

While Lamborghini has not released any other details for its production equivalent, the muscular, angular lines from the concept will be carried over to the production model, retaining the design language that recognizes it as a Lamborghini. Dominating the design are the familiar angular, geometric lines that adorned recent Lamborghini super cars such as the Huracan, including the familiar Y-shaped LED headlamps. Those lines are not just for show; they allow better aerodynamics. The side windows tapers sharply from the front side to the rear side, and complimenting with its dynamic roofline, it gives the Urus a super car-like stance.

Lamborghini said that it planned to build 1,000 units of the Urus next year and up to 3,500 units on 2019, and will cost below US$200,000.