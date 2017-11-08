Twitter to double tweet limit to 280 characters

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter announced on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) it would double the limit for tweets to 280 characters in a bid to draw in more users and boost engagement at the social network. “We’re expanding the character limit! We want it to be easier and faster for everyone to express themselves,” tweeted the site, which started testing an increase to its 140-character limit in most languages in early September. The changes will be rolling out in all languages except Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, in which space limitations have not been an issue, Twitter said. Twitter, which has been lagging behind rival social networks in user growth and struggling to reach profitability, faced a dilemma over the change in that it could alienate longtime users and transform the nature of the service. Product manager Aliza Rosen said in a blog post that the test showed most people still used 140 characters or fewer, suggesting the fast-moving nature of Twitter will not change.

AFP