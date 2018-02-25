Twitter predicts marketing trends for PH

Social networking site Twitter is often considered as the platform of choice for digital marketing campaigns mostly due to the trending topics and hashtags that are largely identified with it.

Last year, successful Twitter campaigns in the Philippines like Coca Cola’s #CokeStudioPH, Cream Silk’s #WearTheCrown and Closeup’s#CloseLangToCloserPa have demonstrated that many brands are already adopting results-driven and innovative online business platforms to effectively tap and engage closely with their markets.

But as social media continues to evolve, 2018 is shaping up to be a totally different ballgame. If 2017 was the year businesses and brands saw disruptive moments that led to new opportunities to understand and engage with customers, 2018 will be the year when the key to navigate customer conversations is by being live, predictive, and personalized.

With over 2.8 billion social media users worldwide, brands are finding it increasingly difficult to fully understand what is happening online. Twitter Southeast Asia managing director ArvinderGujral noted that while investing heavily on social media listening may be helpful, it would be most effective for brands to explore and become innovative in the ways they listen to and analyze their customers. In order to understand real-time trends and predict future narratives, brands should capitalize on the next wave of marketing with respect to AI [artificial intelligence]and machine learning.

Gujral then identified the different trends that Southeast Asian marketers in general and Filipino marketers in particular must be ready for when they manage their brands.

Predictive analysis

Gujral said that the traditional social listening technique involves the use of predefined keywords to search for topics online. However, words that are not covered by the original keyword query aren’t discoverable. The predictive analysis technique relies on statistical analysis of word usage and distribution and offers a more natural ‘bottoms-up’ approach to trend identification.

Fast and effective live videos

On Twitter, videos have been proven to bring opportunities for brands to interact with customers. Marketers, however, must see videos as more than just attention-grabbing or awareness-raising tool and instead equip it with more interactive features to create a personalized experience. Gujral noted that creating and safeguarding a stellar customer experience plays an important role in engaging customers in real time through different channels.

Context validation

In 2017, Twitter observed three major themes that brands face in evaluating the value of their social media spending: viewability, fraud, and brand safety. Gujralsaid context validationwill emerge as a new and pressing concern this year. This tells brands if the ad was delivered through content that was relevant to the audience, brand, or product message.

Personalized marketing

Gujral observed that 2018 is proving to be a turning point in marketing as it gets personal at scale. Technologies enabling automation of voice, text, and media content in a personalized manner is how marketers will stride in 2018.

A simple tweet can become memorable to a user by entering a personalized environment that replicates a mobile showroom, wherein the attendant asks them for relevant information such as preferred screen size, battery, etc. and then recommend a device that will fit their requirements.

With the aid of AI and voice-powered interfaces, Gujral concluded that personalized marketing is no longer a fantasy as marketers are creating environments that allow for one-to-one marketing.