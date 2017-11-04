Twitter steps up security after Trump account cut off

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Twitter said it had boosted security measures in response to a rogue employee’s move cutting off Donald Trump’s account, an 11-minute outage which drew mocking praise from the president’s critics but also warnings of a dangerous precedent. The US social network initially said the account had been “inadvertently deactivated due to human error” after the outage late Thursday but subsequently indicated it was done intentionally by a departing worker on his or her final day. Hours later Friday, Twitter said it implemented “safeguards to prevent this from happening again.” “We won’t be able to share all details about our internal investigation or updates to our security measures, but we take this seriously and our teams are on it,” a tweet from Twitter government said. Trump reacted on Twitter nearly 12 hours after the shutdown. “My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact,” he tweeted. The social media platform lit up with reaction to the deactivation—with some calling the employee a “hero” and others expressing concern.

AFP