Two of 6 Laguna jail escapees recaptured

STA. CRUZ, Laguna: Two of the six inmates who bolted the Laguna Provincial Jail in Santa Cruz on October 29 were recaptured on Tuesday. The two were identified as Rhandel Valle, who is facing a murder case, and Rommel Macaraig, who is charged with car theft and illegal possession of explosives. Cavite Police provincial director and Senior Supt. Willy Segun said joint elements of the Cavite Provincial Intelligence Team, Regional Intelligence Unit, Provincial Intelligence Board, Cavite Provincial Police and Imus Police, acting on a tip, conducted an operation at Barangay Pasong Buaya 1, Imus City, that resulted in the arrest of the escapees. A manhunt for the four other escapees is underway.

