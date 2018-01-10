Two Azkals to fortify Ceres

Ceres Negros FC has signed Philippine Azkals standouts Mike Rigoberto Ott and Amani Aguinaldo in preparation for its campaigns in the 2018 Philippines Football League (PFL) season and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions.

The Yellow Busmen formally announced the acquisition of the two national football team stalwarts on Wednesday. Ceres is set to defend its title in the domestic league. The team is also bracing for the AFC Cup Asean zone and their preliminary round match in the AFC Champions League on January 16.

Ott, who joined his brother Manny in the Bacolod-based club, netted two goals in 12 games for the national squad.

The Fil-German forward scored the crucial equalizer against Yemen in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match last October 10, 2017, keeping the Philippines unbeaten in the group stage.

Prior to his previous duty for Angthong United in the Thai League 2, the 22-year old booter played for German clubs TSV 1860 Munich II and 1. FC Nurnberg II, wherein he notched a total of 20 goals in 77 appearances.

Ott, together with spitfire Japanese striker Takumi Uesato, is seen to complement inaugural season’s top scorer Bienvenido Marañon and fill the void left by Fernando Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Aguinaldo had already completed his move to Negros from Cebu six days ago after receiving his release papers from Global Cebu FC last week.

The 22-year old defender has suited up for various national youth squads and the seniors team in 41 games since 2013. He began his club career in 2012 and played a key role in Global’s success in local and overseas tilts.

The veteran center-back is expected to plunge into action with the Busmen by mid-year as he is still recovering from a knee injury.

Aguinaldo will join fellow fresh signings Sean Patrick Kane and seasoned Spanish goalkeeper Toni Doblas in maintaining a solid backline following the departure of defenders Kota Kawase, Josh Grommen and custodian Roland Muller.