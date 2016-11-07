Two bettors share P16-M lotto jackpot

BETTORS from Manila and Cavite will share the P16-million lotto 6/49 jackpot prize of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

According to PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan, the two lucky winners correctly guessed the winning combination 11-24-21-28-07-14 during the November 6 draw.

Balutan said the winner from Manila bought the ticket from a lotto outlet on Palanca Street in Quiapo district while the Cavite winner placed his bet at an outlet in Imus town.

Aside from the jackpot winners, 77 other lotto bettors won the second prize of P9,600 after correctly guessing five numbers of the six-number winning combination.

There are also 2,476 individuals who will get P230 each as third prize. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA