Tuesday, October 31, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Two bettors win P15.8-M lotto pot

    Two bettors win P15.8-M lotto pot

    0
    By on Nation

    BETTORS from Pasig City and Antipolo City will share the P15.8-million Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

    Advertisements

    According to Conrado Zabella, PCSO general manager for Gaming Sector, the two lucky winners correctly guessed the winning combination 32-22-16-36-10-27 during Sunday night’s draw.

    Zabella said the tickets were bought from a lotto outlet in Santolan, Pasig City; and P. Oliverso Street, San Roque, Antipolo City.

    Fourteen other bettors won the second prize after getting five of the six-number combination right and will be getting P57,940 each.

    Meanwhile, there were no winners for Ultralotto 6/58 jackpot worth P63.8 million, which was also drawn on Sunday.

    But four bettors were able to get five numbers of the winning combination 04-21-12-47-09-42, correctly and will be getting P190,940 each as consolation prize.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.