Two-day transport strike set this week

TRANSPORT groups from to the Stop & Go coalition will hold a two-day strike on Monday to again protest the jeepney modernization program.

In an advisory, Stop & Go said they will gather for the protest rally in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). The group described the jeepney modernization program “anti-poor.”

The city of Malolos in Bulacan has suspended classes on Monday because of the anticipated transport strike.

The LTFRB, in coordination with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, said it has prepared a contigency plan such as providing free rides to commuters who will be affected by the transport strike.