Two dead, 25 missing in China landslide

BEIJING: A landslide struck some 34 homes in southwest China on Monday, killing two people and leaving another 25 missing in the latest natural disaster to hit the country, state media reported. Rescuers pulled six people out of the rubble, including two who died, in Bijie, Guizhou province, city authorities told the official Xinhua news agency. Search efforts are ongoing and local authorities sent tents, quilts and camp beds to the site, the agency said. Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly after heavy rain.

AFP