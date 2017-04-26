Two dead as accident closes Italy-Austria rail line

ROME: Two railway maintenance workers died and three others were injured in an overnight accident that temporarily closed a 10-kilometer (six-mile) section of Italy’s main rail line to Austria.

The accident happened near Bressanone, close to the Brenner pass that links the two countries in the Alps. A giant tamping machine slipped off its breaks and collided with another piece of heavy equipment, causing a powerful explosion.

The line was shut between Bressanone and Fortezza to the north to allow inspectors to assess what happened. Passengers were being transferred to buses for that part of their journeys.

Normal traffic was not expected to be restored before Wednesday afternoon, Italian railways said. AFP

