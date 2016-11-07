Two dead as tornado strikes quake-hit Italy

ROME: An Indian national was amongst two people who died after the outskirts of Rome were hit by a tornado powerful enough to uproot trees, overturn cars and damage buildings, Italian authorities said on Monday.

Schools were closed and a clean-up operation was underway in Ladispoli, a coastal town west of Rome where the whirlwind hit on Sunday evening.

“It came in from the sea and swept through the town center. There were fishing boats in the harbor that were moved over 100 meters,” the town’s mayor, Crescenzo Paliotta, told reporters.

The Indian victim, identified in media reports as farm laborer Surinder Singh, died after being struck by a piece of masonry blown off the edge of an apartment building, Paliotta said.

The other victim was a pensioner who was hit by a falling tree in the small town of Cesano, north of the capital.

The tornado struck as Italy continues to grapple with the damage done to central regions by three powerful earthquakes in just over two months.

A new wave of violent storms was forecast for southern Italy on Monday and authorities in Florence issued a potential flood alert with torrential rain having left the River Arno in danger of bursting its banks. AFP

