Two drug suspects killed in shootout

Two drug suspects died in a buy bust operation that resulted in a shootout with the police in Sta. Cruz, Manila Tuesday.

Members of the Station Anti-illegal Drugs Police Station 3 transacted with Virgilio Albay aka Junior Komang and a man known only as Commando. The poseur buyer, PO1 John Michael Serreno, paid P500 for marijuana but Albay sensed that the buyer was a policeman.

Albay drew out his firearm but Serreno stopped him. Commando was about to shoot the police officer but another policeman shot him first, killing him on the spot.

Meanwhile, Albay was able to get hold of the gun of the policeman and was about to fire when another officer shot him.

Police recovered three sachets of marijuana, two guns and drug paraphernalia.