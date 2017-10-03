Two drunk men drown in Malabon, Navotas

Two men who were reportedly drunk fell into canals and eventually drowned in separate incidents on Monday evening in Malabon City and Navotas City.

One of them was sitting near a creek along Lapu-Lapu Street when he fell into a canal shortly before midnight. The victim remained unidentified. Earlier around 9:30 p.m., Jesus Emmanuel, 29, of 30 Mendiola Street, Barangay Tonsuya, Malabon City, who was allegedly drunk was riding his bicycle and heading to Barangay Longos when he accidentally fell from Lapu-Lapu Bridge along Lapu-Lapu Avenue, Barangay North Bay Boulevard South and plunged into a canal. Emmanuel’s body was fished out by rescuers past 11 p.m. together with his bicycle. He was brought to Tondo Medical Center where he was declared dead.