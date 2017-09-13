Two more Filipino acts impress ‘X-Factor UK’

Boyband JBK, singer Elysa V. move on to next round

JBK, a boyband from the Philippines, and Filipina-Australian singer Elysa V., took a shot at making it into “The X Factor UK” and raised the Filipino spirit and flag yet again.

JBK performed Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down,” which was a hit with the judges. Their 24-hour flight paid off as they got four yeses on the show’s fourth episode on Monday.

JBK is comprised of Joshua Bulot, Bryan del Rosario, and Kim Lawrenz Ordonio, and is officially the first Filipino boyband who made it to the show. Fans are hopeful that they go as far as the Filipino girl group 4th Impact who joined X Factor in 2015.

After their performance, judge Louis Walsh praised the group and said, “I love your dedication flying from the Philippines, it was good!”

Judge Nicole Scherzinger, who also has Filipino blood added, “You are making the Filipinos so proud right now.”

After Simon Cowell said, “Four yeses!”, the boys were ecstatic as they exited the stage.

Another X Factor UK hopeful, Filipino-Australian, Elysa V., performed Fleur East’s “Sax” and impressed Scherzinger in particular. She said, “For you, your mom, dad, everyone back home in Australia, it’s a yes.”

Both acts are moving to the next level of the show, where they will join fellow Filipino Gaga Lord, who made it last week.

The X Factor UK on Philippine cable via RTL CBS Entertainment on the day as the UK on Sundays and Mondays at 10:30 am with primetime encores Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays at 9 pm.

RTL CBS Entertainment is available on SKYcable channels 53(SD) and 196(HD), SKYdirect channel 35, Destiny Cable channel 53, and Cablelink channels 37(SD) and 313(HD).