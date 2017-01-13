Two grateful stars at the beginning of 2017

Award-winning actor Coco Martin held a thanksgiving luncheon this week for all the blessings he received in 2016. Last year was an eventful one for him especially with the series, FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano on ABS-CBN, which continues to be a top-rater. He expressed thanks to Susan Roces—the widow of Fernando Poe, Jr. and who plays his grandmother in the serye—for giving him the opportunity to do the TV version of one of the most successful movies of the iconic actor.

FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano won a total of 32 awards from various award giving bodies since it started airing in 2016, including Best Actor awards for Coco.

“All the awards that I have won, including those won by my co-actors, are important to us,” he said. “It is recognition for the good work that the entire team put into making the program entertaining for the viewers. These awards also inspire to exert more effort to make the show even better.”

Coco and the team behind FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that they bring good viewing fare to their loyal audience. He disclosed that they are going to different locations in the Philippines like Cebu, Davao, Palawan, and Bohol, among others to tape episodes of the show.

In the same gathering, Coco also disclosed that he has thought of a new movie he will direct and field as an entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival in December.

“I promised myself that I will do only one movie a year, I want it to be an entry for the festival because I want to make the people, especially the children happy. Even if Vice Ganda and I did not make to the festival last year with The Super Parental Guardians, I am willing to submit an entry to the festival again,” Coco said.

When asked why he is so inspired to work, Coco says it is because all his efforts are geared toward giving his family a good life. “I want to give my loved ones a secure future that is why I am working hard,” he quipped.



Barbie Forteza is finally getting the star treatment that she deserves from GMA Network.

She was thrilled when she met with the studio bosses who presented to her the series Meant To Be, which started airing on Monday, and was flabbergasted to know she is the show’s lead actress.

Truth to tell, Barbie is very serious with her acting career, whether it be on TV or the movies. Whenever she hears an audition for a film project, like Tuos where she co-starred with Nora Aunor, she always tells her dad that she wants to audition. This was also the case with the indie film Mariquina for which she won a Best Supporting Award from Cinemalaya, and Louie Ignacio’s Laut where she won a Best Actress award in an international film festival.

She was excited upon knowing that box-office director Antoinette Jadaone expressed interest to work with her in a movie after watching her in Mariquina.

Barbie is keeping her fingers crossed that if Direk Antoinette offers her a movie project, she will be given permission by GMA Artist Center to do it. If Dingdong Dantes can do movies for Star Cinema, then they should also give Barbie a chance to do so.