Two more justices to attend Sereno impeach hearing

Two more justices of the Supreme Court (SC) are set to testify before the House justice committee hearing the impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno, House Committee on Justice Chairman Rep. Reynaldo Umali said.

Umali, in a phone interview, confirmed that Associate Justices Samuel Martires and Mariano del Castillo will face the committee to testify on different matters.

However, the committee has yet to schedule the appearance of the two magistrates.

Associate Justices Teresita de Castro, Francis Jardeleza and Noel Tijam, as well as retired Justice Arturo Brion, are set to testify in the proceedings today, Monday.

Umali called on Sereno to face the committee and personally answer the allegations against her.

“’Don sa mga sagot ng witnesses, parang may mga lumalabas na bagay na hindi na-explain (ng verified answer niya) at medyo nami-mislead kaya kailangang i-clarify ito [From the witnesses’ testimonies, there appeared some matters that were not explained in her verified answer and seemed to be misleading. That’s why there’s a need to clarify those points].”

Tijam said neither he nor any of the other justices set to testify before the House justice panel had any ambitions for the post of chief justice.

“We do not aspire to become chief justice in case CJ Sereno is removed from office. It is very clear that Justice De Castro is retiring in October next year, while Justices Jardeleza and I will be retiring in 2019. So they cannot accuse us na nag-aambisyon na maging [of having ambitions to become]chief justice,” he said.

He also disputed the claims of Sereno’s camp that the impeachment complaint against her is an attack on the entire high tribunal.

Tijam said the high court is a collegial body and allegations against individual members must be investigated in keeping with the principle of accountability.

“CJ Sereno is not the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is the en banc,” Tijam stressed.

He said Sereno is just the “Primus inter Pares” or the “first among equals,” which is why she is entitled to only one vote just like the other justices of the SC.

Sereno is accused of interfering in a resolution pertaining to the plea of the Department of Justice to transfer the venue of the criminal charges lodged against arrested Maute Group militants at the height of the siege of Marawi City.

Tijam was the designated ponente of the resolution addressing the said plea.

Tijam, however, said Sereno cannot reverse the recommendations of any SC member.

“CJ Sereno cannot reverse the recommendations of a member in charge. That is why the chief justice also makes recommendations if a case is raffled off to her,” he pointed out.

The magistrate said his and the other justices’ attendance in the House proceedings is in compliance with the procedures of a constitutional process.

RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA AND JOMAR CANLAS