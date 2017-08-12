Sunday, August 13, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Two local artists break into Czech comic book industry

    Two local artists break into Czech comic book industry

    0
    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    Two comic book Filipino artists – working as part of an international comic book project – have had their works published to critical acclaim in the Czech Republic.

    Filipinos AJ Bernardo and Josel Nicolas’ works are featured in this foreign comic book

    Thirty-three year-old AJ Bernardo and 29-year-old Josel Nicolas have illustrated multiple stories for Welsh writer James Stafford for the graphic novel “The Sorrowful Putto of Prague.”

    Originally launched in 2011 as a webcomic, the comic was recently collected into book form and published in Czech as “Truchlivýamoretpražský” by Argo, one of the Czech Republic’s major publishers.

    It helped that Hollywood superstar Samuel L. Jackson praised the comic book to six million followers on Twitter.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.