Two local artists break into Czech comic book industry

Two comic book Filipino artists – working as part of an international comic book project – have had their works published to critical acclaim in the Czech Republic.

Thirty-three year-old AJ Bernardo and 29-year-old Josel Nicolas have illustrated multiple stories for Welsh writer James Stafford for the graphic novel “The Sorrowful Putto of Prague.”

Originally launched in 2011 as a webcomic, the comic was recently collected into book form and published in Czech as “Truchlivýamoretpražský” by Argo, one of the Czech Republic’s major publishers.

It helped that Hollywood superstar Samuel L. Jackson praised the comic book to six million followers on Twitter.