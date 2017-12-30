Two mass graves found in Raqa – Syrian state media

DAMASCUS: Two mass graves containing dozens of bodies of civilians and Syrian troops killed by Islamic State jihadists have been found in the west of Raqa province, state news agency SANA reported on Friday. The bodies were discovered based on information provided by residents near Wawi in the west of the province, which borders Turkey. It said they had been executed. Recovery operations were expected to last several days “due to the huge area of the two mass graves,” SANA quoted a source from the Syrian civil defense as saying. It was not immediately clear when they had been killed, other than while Islamic State controlled the northerly province, SANA said. In December 2014, the bodies of 230 people executed by Islamic State were found in a mass grave in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor. Another 200 civilians, including women and children, were killed by the group in June 2015 in the city of Kobane.

AFP