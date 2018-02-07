Two-match ban for Torino coach Mazzarri

MILAN: Torino coach Walter Mazzarri was on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) handed a two-match touchline ban and fined 5,000 euros ($6,168) by the Italian league after being sent to the stands in their 1-1 draw with Sampdoria.

Torino were down to ten men in Genoa after Ghanaian Afriyie Acquah was sent off on Sunday, with Fabio Quagliarella suffering a broken nose.

The Lega Serie A found former Inter Milan and Watford boss Mazzarri used “seriously offensive” language towards match officials and will miss next weekend’s game against Udinese and the Turin derby against Juventus.

Acquah was also given a one-match ban for his red card.

Roma’s Radja Nainggolan and Lorenzo Pellegrini were suspended for Sunday’s game against Benevento after the Belgian was booked and Pellegrini sent off against Verona, while AC Milan’s Davide Calabria will sit out one match after being dismissed at Udinese.

Bottom club Benevento were fined 5,500 euros after a smoke bomb was thrown onto the pitch and for delaying the second half of their game against Napoli.

Bologna were fined 3,000 euros after their fans twice unfurled a banner insulting match referees.

