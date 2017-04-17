Two Mazda crossovers, an MX-5 variant unveiled at MIAS

Bermaz Auto Philippines Inc., the exclusive distributor of Mazda vehicles and parts in the Philippines, launched during the 2017 Manila International Auto Show its latest models that it described as “bolder, more innovative, and endlessly engaging”: The new CX-5 compact five-seater crossover; CX-9 seven-seater premium crossover; and the MX-5 RF retractable hardtop sports car.

After establishing itself as a core model accounting for about 25 percent of Mazda’s global annual sales, the new CX-5 aims to strengthen this status with a more sophisticated design and advanced systems that elevate the driving experience for both driver and passengers alike. The second edition of Mazda’s first full SKYACTIV model features an evolution of the Kodo – Soul of Motion design based on the idea of “refined toughness.” Meanwhile, the interior layout and details adhere to a more premium, yet still human-centered, approach in line with the jinba-ittai principle.

The most noteworthy feature of the new CX-5 is G-Vectoring Control (GVC), the first system under the new SKYACTIV-Vehicle Dynamics technologies. This

innovative system controls lateral and longitudinal forces acting on the car by actively adjusting engine torque in response to throttle, braking, and steering inputs. By effectively reducing the sideways motion of the cabin, it not only inspires more confidence for the driver, but also provides a more comfortable and less tiring journey for all the occupants.

In addition to the existing palette of colors, two new premium hues will highlight the second coming of Mazda’s top-selling crossover. Machine Grey is the latest color to accentuate the Kodo: Soul of Motion design. With its strong contrast between light and shadow as well as its sleek, high-density finish, this all-new color gives the impression that the vehicle is sculpted from a solid steel ingot. The second new color, Crystal Soul Red, is a more advanced rendition of the signature Mazda shade, features 20 percent more saturation and 50 percent more depth than Soul Red.

With a three layer-structure of clear, reflective and translucent coats, newly developed red pigments and a high concentration of high-brilliance aluminum and light-absorbing flakes, Crystal Soul Red takes Mazda’s philosophy of “color is an element of form” to a whole new level.

Cx-9’s superior ride

Meanwhile, the second-generation CX-9 combines premium quality, superior ride comfort and exhilarating driving dynamics to support and enhance every aspect of its owners’ multi-faceted lives.

Its exterior wears a highly refined expression of the Kodo–Soul of Motion design to convey stability and a contained sense of energy ready to be unleashed. The interior, which features a high level of fit and finish usually seen on vehicles of a higher class, boasts details and materials that evoke an air of comfort, serenity and ultimate sophistication.

At the heart of the all-new CX-9 is the groundbreaking SKYACTIV-G 2.5T in-line four-cylinder gasoline engine, which has been included in the Ward’s “10 Best

Engines” for 2017 list. It delivers effortless acceleration through bountiful torque delivery, while returning top-notch fuel economy. The 2.5-liter engine is fitted with Mazda’s unique Dynamic Pressure Turbo, the world’s first turbocharger that can vary the degree of exhaust pulsation depending on engine speed.

Matched with the highly innovative engine is the proven SKYACTIV-Drive six-speed automatic transmission that works in tandem with the predictive i-ACTIV AWD (all-wheel drive) system to direct torque to the rear wheels as necessary based on information from 27 different sensors. Also yielding improvements in driver control, chassis dynamics and performance is the weight reduction of approximately 130 kilograms compared with the previous model.

Mx-5 for a wider audience

Last but not least, the latest MX-5 RF introduces the hardtop version of the fourth-generation MX-5 sports car. Its name denotes the “retractable” roof and “fastback” styling, which together create a unique and more premium open-top driving experience that will attract an even wider audience, while preserving the unchanging values MX-5 fans have admired since the release of the original model.

Composed of front, middle, and rear sections as well as the back window glass, the MX-5 RF’s retractable roof realizes a beautiful fastback silhouette that characterizes all iconic sports car designs. When the driver opts to put the top down, everything save for the rear roof section is stowed behind the seats. This creates a unique design feature not seen on any other hardtop model on the market, and at the same time promotes a pleasing sense of freedom combined with a reassuring feeling of being wrapped securely in the cabin.

The retractable roof is designed to allow for quick opening or closing at the flip of a switch—a mere 13 seconds for the entire sequence—even when the car is running at speeds of 10 kph or less. The folded roof sections and the power-folding mechanism do not eat into the trunk space, which remains at 130 liters —the same as that of the soft-top model. Benefiting from its hardtop, the MX-5 RF improves ride quietness and heightens the feeling of high quality within the cabin.