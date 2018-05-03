Two men and Julie Ann San Jose

Asia’s Pop Princess talks about working with Gil Cuerva and Kiko Estrada

Today sees the cast of “My Guitar Princess” busy taping anew for the much-awaited series on GMA Network. Premiering on Monday, the cast of Julie Ann San Jose, Kiko Estrada and Gil Cuerva are all excited to see the pilot air just before the noontime variety show “Eat Bulaga,” with the female lead admitting she is also a bunch of nerves.

“I’m sure everyone who has an upcoming show would feel nervous,” Julie thought out loud. “You feel anxious about what people will say about the show and your performance, but then again I’m excited for everyone to see it because I’m proud to say we have a very good show to offer the viewers. Masaya siya na at the same time, may puso.”

Julie especially loves the fact that My Guitar Princess allows her to do the two things she loves most. “I get to sing and I get to act. Sa story, may conflict agad because sa simula, I really want to be a singer but my parents won’t even let me try [to become one]. Maraming pagtatalo between my parents and me, and then eventually, I get to meet some people na magiging dahilan for me to do what I really want and sing.”

Making the plot more exciting are two leading men in Gil and Kiko as Elton and Justin who both fall in love with her.

Of the two actors, Julie shared, “It’s really an honor to work with Gil and Kiko. Both are very good actors at mababait sila. We get along well on the set. Masarap sila kakwentuhan at kakulitan.”

Kiko was quick to return the compliment as he said, “Julie is very professional. She comes to the set prepared. Ang galing nga niya—we talk with one another on the set but when she faces the cameras she really delivers. Sobrang galing pa niyang kumanta.”

“I agree,” Gil chimed in, adding, “Whenever I think I’m performing with somebody like Julie, parang ako yung nahihiya. My role is that of a pop star, kumakanta and I’m not a real singer. Although I’m taking voice lessons and workshops right now, I’m still nervous just thinking I’m acting across Asia’s Pop Sweetheart.”

Of course, since word about the new series got out, everyone has been asking Julie who she finds more good- looking between the two.

Smiling every time she gets that question, Julie told Showbuzz she always says, “Pareho naman silang guwapo. I think I should just let the fans decide who I end up with in the story because I think that even the writers o haven’t decided yet.”

Of course, even as Julie will be torn between two dreamy guys in the series, the “kilig” will just be for the cameras since she has already found someone who makes her heart flutter.

Ever the levelheaded girl, she added, “I don’t mix my personal and my professional life. Magkaiba sila. I don’t want my work to be affected by whatever’s happening in my personal life. That way I can work well and whatever relationship I am in, hindi rin naaapektuhan.”

* * *

Members of the press who attended the Kapuso Night over the weekend at Dagupan’s famed Bangus Festival witnessed how Kyline Alcantara’s popularity has soared with the actress mobbed by endless fans. Needless to say, Showbuzz’ colleagues were amazed by the frenzy Kyline caused everywhere she went, proving that she is one of GMA’s hottest artists of the day, and a social media darling with a verified 1.1 million follo­wers on Instagram.

Just this week, GMA Records pledged they would produce a concert for the singer-actress if the views of her single “Sundo” reach the one million mark on their web page Spotlight.

Meanwhile, GMA Network is all set to air her inspiring life story on “Magpakailanman” on Saturday—an episode they have wanted to do for a while now, but delayed due to Kyline’s back-to-back schedules.

Thankfully, she found two days to tape the show, telling Showbuzz, “I’m so happy with how my fans have been supporting me and this is for them. They go wherever I am, be it at taping or a mall show or in “Sunday Pinasaya.” Kaya naman I see to that I give in to their requests like ‘yung mga video greetings and doing this episode. I’m happy if I make them happy.”

In fact, Kyline’s fans will have their moment in “Magpakailanman” with the production using footage from their actual set visit.

Besides her rise to fame, however, the biography will also allow viewers a look into her personal life, specifically the hardships she and her family had to go through when they hard up on finances.

“Ipapakita rin po yung time when I was starting. I was doing small roles at nakikipila po ako kasama ng ibang talents.”

According to Kyline, it was very challenging to star as herself because she had to relieve all the pain she has survived in the past.

“My life has been a roller coaster ride with so many ups and downs. Doing the dramatic scenes reopened wounds from the past so I really cried a lot,” she admitted.

Kyline’s story airs this Saturday on Magpakailanman after “Pepito Manoloto.”

* * *

SHORTS… Reigning Miss World Manushi Chhillar made a brief three-day visit to Manila to help announce that the 2018 Mr. World pageant will be held in the Philippines in January 2019. She was so excited to come over sa­ying, “I wish I had time to to visit the islands. You have Cebu; you have El Nido. I will comeback in January for Mr. World and I will be staying longer so I can go around the country to learn and enjoy the culture and to experience its beauty.”

… Glaiza de Castro is tired but happy as she advanced taping her scenes for “Contessa” to be able to go to Sydney over the weekend for business. Here’s hoping she also has time for some R&R before she goes back to work on Tuesday.