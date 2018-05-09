Two moneychangers lose permits

Regulators have cancelled the registration certificates of two moneychangers after failing to comply with anti-money laundering rules.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced on Tuesday that Edzen Enterprises and World Wide Money Changer, owned by Zenaida Artuz and Elliot Artuz, respectively, had been barred from doing business as money changers.

“The cancellation was due to significant violations of their deeds of undertaking,” the central bank said.

In particular, this involved the moneychangers’ “commitment to strictly comply with Republic Act No. 9160 (Anti-Money Laundering Act), as amended, and its Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations; and the minimum procedures on the sale and purchase of foreign currencies by MCs/FXDs (money changer/foreign exchange dealer) and the transactional requirements for large value payouts by RAs (remittance agent)/MCs/FXDs,” the BSP added.

The rules require money changers to submit regular reports to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

Five years ago, Edzen Enterprises was tagged by whistleblowers as one of moneychangers tapped by alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles to send US dollars abroad.