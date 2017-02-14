Two Pinoy love stories open today

‘My Ex and Whys’

My Ex and Whys, starring Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, is Star Cinema’s offering for Valentine’s. The film follows the story of Cali, played by Soberano, a blogger who runs the “The Bakit List” online. She uses this account to vent all her bitter feelings and questions towards her ex Gio (Gil). One day, an opportunity of a lifetime comes to Cali, but it wasn’t without a catch because she has to work with her ex Gio.

Cali agrees to the arrangement to work with her ex but has plans to get even with him.

My Ex and Whys also stars Joey Marquez, Ara Mina, Zaijan Jaranilla, Rhed Bustamante, JB Agustin, Dominique Roque, Ryan Bang, Neil Coleta, Karen Reyes, Cai Cortez, Hyubs Azarcon and Arlene Mulach. It is directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.

‘I’m Drunk, I Love You’

I’m Drunk, I Love You is not your usual love story. The highly anticipated offbeat romantic comedy, which stars Paulo Avelino and Maja Salvador, tackles the hilariously painful side of falling hopelessly in love.

Helmed by JP Habac in his feature-length directorial debut with a screenplay co-written with Giancarlo Abrahan, the film tells the story of two college best friends who go on one last road trip where they settle how they really feel for each other. Rounding up the cast are Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Dominic Roco, Irma Adlawan, and Jim Paredes.